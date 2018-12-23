Dear Editor: Why should we be surprised Scott Walker signed legislation that would curtail or end the governor's actions? The man has never shown the courage to trust the citizens of Wisconsin to shape their future; in the courts some of the legislation will be challenged and will not pass muster. The Republicans will pay for doing an end run on the will of the people. Being horrendous at governance and ignorant about democracy makes for more civil unrest and inequality.
Sandra Saul
Madison
