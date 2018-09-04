Dear Editor: Like many Americans I have been feeling angry and helpless; I have been floundering and admittedly hiding waiting for the news cycle to roll. Apparently I was waiting for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Shirley Abrahamson to remind me of the rocky obstacle-laden path to freedom and equity, a path paved by some inspirational soft-spoken, powerful women. So today I will read some of Ginsburg's dissenting opinions as a balm and to remind me that doing nothing and saying nothing gives power to those who use the words of fascists, those who stir the pot of hate and violence. Thanks ladies, and I hear you now.
Sandra Saul
Madison
