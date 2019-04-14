Dear Editor: I think Satya Rhodes-Conway did the hard work needed to win the mayoral race. She went door to door and she listened, she offered concrete ideas and solutions, and she didn't do the "goody bag" show that can be typical. She didn't make lofty promises, but she identified assets and problems and asked for input on solutions. I texted her twice and she responded candidly, and that is a good reset.
I told my kids sometimes you've just gotta roll up your sleeves, get dirty, make mistakes and do what you have to do. I believe this is what our new mayor is good at: rolling up the sleeves and doing what needs to be done as we transition and face global challenges.
She is a reassuring agent but willing to innovate.
Sandra Saul
Madison
