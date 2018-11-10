Dear Editor: Rebuilding our playing-together, progressive state after Gov. Scott Walker will take time, communal effort and struggle. Already the Fitz fellow is discussing curtailing gubernatorial powers. Funny no one wanted to rein in the governor who dismantled much of state government and gagged Dems. It's been a long time coming and the arc turns and we have to be vigil.
Sandra Saul
Madison
