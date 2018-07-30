Dear Editor: I learned from a retired Chicago officer 30 years ago, when my daughter was robbed in a Madison Public School (by relocated gang members with lengthy juvenile records including using guns) that not all victims are equal. Sad but true.
That being said, a volatile, erratic and loud driver drove over a sidewalk into our yard and garden; into a sculpture, a garden sculpture.
No charges were assigned for reckless driving, or fleeing an accident with our iron sculpture hanging from the fender. Not even a bloody ticket? Really?
Children walk on the sidewalks, people roll strollers here in the early morning and we biggly bad old victims garden here. Bad judgment call this grandma thinks? Madison can't seem to catch the right bad guys even for really dangerous driving!
Sandra Saul
Madison
