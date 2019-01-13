Those crazy New Yorkers — another country within our country. Yes those crazy New Yorkers (and my husband happens to be one) are creating and implementing in the other place that is New York, health care for all, that is ALL — even illegal immigrants. I say how civilized and socialized. There actually are places where you will get care in spite of most of the old white dudes in Washington. Oh yes, call it New York Care and we deserve it; health care yes should be a right not a privilege! Finally a New York export that isn't inducing hair-pulling and sheer madness.
Sandra Saul
Madison
