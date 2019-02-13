Dear Editor: If you don't think American democracy is in free fall and on life support, you aren't paying attention or awake! Time to be woke, I guess.
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is so emblematic of where we are and how far we have fallen; I am disgusted but I cannot pull myself away. Whitaker is angry and cannot say a yes or no, has no respect for process, for the branches of government. We don't have a monarchy.
The guy is actually insulting House members and the American public. Are we dealing with the Trump mob family? Whitaker represents the worst in American arrogance and faux patriotism. This guy is performing for President Trump and his next employer.
I find this all scary. We are led by an insane clown posse, truly, but evil clowns.
Sandra Saul
Madison
