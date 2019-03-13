Dear Editor: The Republicans cry foul because Tony Evers wants to level the playing field and have corporations and the upper 5 percent pay more so the tax burden is less for the rest of us? Let me get out my very small violin. It is time WEDC the money pit is abolished, it is time the wealthy individuals and corporations pay more in taxes, it is time big polluters pay more, it is time the legislators step away from their puppet masters and big supporters, and it is high time the most unfairly redistricted state in the nation redraw boundaries. We have redistributed and redirected enough wealth.
And, oh yes, drug and medical care prices need some sunshine. This is not the outlaw Vos and Fitzgerald show anymore. The Republicans lost and will lose because young people want to buy currently unaffordable homes and they want equity. It is a new day and I say yes!
Sandra Saul
Madison
