Ever since Donald Trump was elected I have been asking myself the same question Kamala Harris asked recently: Who are we?
I see America in New York at the Statue of Liberty, in the Grand Canyon or at Yosemite Park , or at Shorewood School.
We are diverse and ever-changing and we are not xenophobic and afraid of the other or new ideas. America is a new idea, a new experiment. I want my arms and my heart open and I want to learn and not retreat within and fossilize.
Sandra Saul
Madison
