Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund's May 13 column ("Republicans wage war; Democrats fret about optics"), yes, I think you are correct. We underestimated the Republicans who had a long-term and short-term plan. Yes, they divided and conquered, they busted up my union but did not manage to demolish it or the union idea, they gerrymandered our state and plugged in their judges to affect legislation, they managed to roll back environmental and consumer protections, and they have challenged almost every constructive move Gov. Tony Evers has made to block progress. I can't imagine the discussions in the Evers administration that is trying to do good, as in provide quality healthcare for all in Wisconsin. Yes, we'd better start fighting and using all our tools, not just litigation. I am tired of living in a regressive, Trump boogeyman meme state and not leading the nation in change like environmental protections. We have to organize with short and long-term plans! We have to come together to fight our common adversaries, including ignorance and hate that diminish us.
Sandra Saul
Madison
