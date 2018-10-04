Dear Editor: I'm not sure why Wisconsin received an allocation for ACA navigators; it is either because Walker is running for office or Wisconsin is compliant with gutting and destroying the ACA.
I need to say not only did an ACA navigator help me enroll me in the ACA when it was the only viable option but she also probably help save my life. Affordable health care and, yes, socialized medicine saves lives and promote health and well-being. If gutting health care is part of the Walker and Trump platforms, we have regressed or fallen back.
Sandra Saul
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.