Dear Editor: Is it wise to render entire neighborhoods uninhabitable? Is it wise to lower the quality of life with noise related stress and health risks? Is it wise to cause properties to devalue for entire communities of homeowners? I think we can agree that these are not good things. Yet all this and more will happen if we bring the F-35 jets to Madison. And for what benefit — maybe 64-65 jobs. This is unconscionable and indefensible wrong.
The F-35s are expected to sound 50%-100% louder than the F-16s, making neighborhoods “no longer suitable for residential use." They could displace a thousand Madison low and middle-income families from their homes. What will happen to these people and what about the schools, daycares and parks around these areas? Will children no longer be able to play outside?
Don’t be confused; this issue is not about being patriotic. It’s about keeping Madison a healthy thriving community for all its residents. We must protect our quality of life. We don’t need our residents displaced from their homes just so the F-35s can fly. We don’t need noise related stress and health risks just so the F-35s can fly. We don’t need our homes and property to lose value just so the F-35s can fly.
The F-35 jets do not belong in an urban area. Do what is right for Madison and oppose bringing the F-35s here.
Sandra Abitz
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.