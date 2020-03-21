Samrah Noreen: Online learning has helped me achieve my goals

Dear Editor: Recently many schools have turned to online learning as a precaution against the coronavirus. But for me, online school is so much more than a temporary solution. It’s been my best opportunity to achieve my goals.
I don’t want to just graduate high school. I want to be the first in my family to attend college. So, in 11th grade I decided to try online school. Because of the support of my teachers and counselors at Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, I’m on my way toward doing that!
This spring, at 20 years old, I’m going to earn my high school diploma. Through the Sponsor-a-Scholar program at the Boys and Girls Club, I received a four-year college scholarship to attend UW-Milwaukee where I plan to major in accounting.
I couldn’t be more thankful for my experiences at WIVA and the Boys and Girls Club. With their help, I know I have the knowledge and skills to achieve my next goal — earning a college degree!
Samrah Noreen
Milwaukee
