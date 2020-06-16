Samantha Stohlman: End surprise medical billing without giving more power to insurance companies

Dear Editor: COVID-19 has created a public health and economic crisis that we’re just beginning to recover from. As so many Wisconsinites adjust to life amid these new and challenging circumstances, the last thing Congress should be inflicting on us is more medical debt.

Even during times of unprecedented difficulties like we’re experiencing now, patients are still being hit with unexpected medical bills. These surprise medical bills are the result of insurance companies denying needed medical care. Sadly, the federal government’s latest attempt to end surprise medical billing gives even greater power to insurance companies. This plan requires providers to accept a so-called benchmark rate that will only incentivize insurance companies to reduce their already-narrow networks even further.

Now more than ever, Washington must act to end this practice in a way that truly protects the patient. I am asking Congress to back efforts to require insurers to pay their fair share through an arbitration process that ensures both sides contribute equitably. The best solution is to take patients out of the middle of billing disputes and prevent government-mandated rates that only benefit the insurance industry.