Samantha Robbins: Spring Green should vote to ban research on dogs

Dear Editor: On April 7, Spring Green voters will have the opportunity to vote to ban research puppy mills in the area. I am a Mount Horeb voter who voted "yes" (to ban research puppy mills) when I had the opportunity with similar legislation a couple years ago and I hope the Spring Green community does the same, especially given the fact that one of these facilities popped up in the area last year and has been tearing the community apart ever since.
Dogs bred for research are kept in windowless sheds, never able to see the sun or feel the grass. They are then sold for a lot of money, tortured in the name of science, and almost always killed once they’re done being studied. This almost always results in no actual advancement in science or medication, since dogs are not just little humans and their bodies work differently than ours (thank goodness chocolate wasn’t tested on dogs first, am I right?). It’s time to stop this nonsense and start treating all dogs like man’s best friend, whether it’s the dog sleeping on our couch or the dog down the street destined for torture and death in a lab.
Samantha Robbins
Mount Horeb
