Dear Editor: If you live in Madison, chances are you’ve noticed how filled our parks are with bikers and walkers. People in Madison are known for their environmental consciousness, leading them to ride their bikes or walk to get around. Having parks filled with happy, active people is one of the things that makes Madison great, and we can expand on this greatness.
Our community parks are hot spots for people to go, and these people have an appreciation for the outdoors and green space. Because of this, Madison park-goers would be the perfect demographic to educate more about the decline of our environment. They already have a reason to care about it, so why not provide them with more impactful resources?
For this reason, we should create a series of signs for our park that demonstrates easy ways for people to lower their environmental footprint. An example of a similar program would be creating a timeline that depicts the sudden increase of climatic events on the bike path. This would educate bikers about how rapidly our climate is changing by placing climatic milestones on their equivalent steps in the timeline where each mile represents a designated amount of time.
This program could serve as a beneficial tool for learning about climate change. In addition, it could be a way to bring attention to services already available in the Madison area, such as public compost areas, public gardens, or local businesses that have package-free products.
Samantha Liggett
Madison
