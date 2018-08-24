Dear Editor: The United States is a consumer economy: Money runs our world. Decisions made by politicians and business owners are dictated by the money they have and can get. In America, we grade success by dollars, but don’t take responsibility for the fact that those dollars are given to companies by us. Our dollars are ballot slips. Why? Because money is power. People with money have influence, dictate the treatment of our workers, determine the quality of our food, manage what’s happening to our environment.
So then why do we as consumers pretend that these money-powered people got there by accident? Why do we deny that they are put there because enough of us Americans voted "yes" to their practices, values, choices, and ways? Every time we buy products or services from a company, we are "amen-ing" every decision that company has ever made. As long as you have the financial ability to choose where your money goes, you can not simultaneously hate a company and its practices, and buy from them. They will not change unless you make them.
What can you as a consumer do? Research. Make sure your values are reflected in what the company practices. Shop at the places that do practice your values, and most importantly, praise the companies that are doing good. Write positive review, recommend them to friends, put money in the tip jar, post about them on social media. Recognize that you vote with your dollars.
Samantha Liggett
Marshall
