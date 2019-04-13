Dear Editor: What is the price of your shirt? Not just how much you spent on it, but who made it, who made the fabric, who made the thread, who farmed the cotton? How much is each of them getting paid? If your shirt was seven dollars, does it make sense that these people would be making a livable wage, and the companies still having money left over to pay for the materials and make a profit?
This is the issue with fast fashion. Fast fashion is defined as low-priced clothing that is brought to market quickly and copies fashion trends created by luxury brands. Due to the ever-changing trends, clothes are becoming more of a single-use product. Fast fashion is having major impacts on the environment due to this. According to the BBC, it's estimated that only 1 percent of our clothing is being recycled into new items. The rest ends up in landfills. These cheap clothes are made with harmful dyes that end up in our water and oceans.
Not only is fast fashion killing the earth, but also the people making the clothes. Most of these people are working for less than a dollar, practically slaves. They are women and children trying to support their families in poor conditions. In 2013 a Blandish factory caved in, killing over 1,000 workers. Next time think of the people affected by companies like Forever 21, H&M, Nike and many others.
Samantha Klinke
Cottage Grove
