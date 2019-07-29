Dear Editor: People everywhere deserve affordable contraception and the information to use it effectively, but Sen. Ron Johnson is working tirelessly to erode reproductive healthcare access here in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and across the world.
Sen. Ron Johnson has made a point of curbing access to reproductive healthcare by supporting the expanded global gag rule. This policy restricts access to family planning by forcing health care providers and organizations to make the impossible choice between desperately needed funding and providing patients with comprehensive reproductive healthcare. They shouldn’t have to decide between the two, but when they are forced to, the results are deadly.
It is up to us to stop decision-makers like Sen. Ron Johnson from undermining the health, empowerment, and rights of people around the world.
This summer, join the "Summer of HER" project and the fight against Trump’s attacks on women and people around the world. We will demand that Sen. Johnson fight for comprehensive reproductive health care and family planning for all people.
Now is the time to mobilize our Madison community in support of the "Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights (HER) Act" to permanently repeal Trump’s global gag rule. Together, we will #Fight4HER to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and comprehensive reproductive health care, regardless of where they live. Tuesday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m., #Fight4HER will be holding a candlelight vigil recognizing the people affected by the gag rule and specifically 63 people who die each day from unsafe abortions. We’ll be meeting at the Capital on the State Street corner. Join us and use your voice to #Fight4HER.
Samantha Kearney
Madison
