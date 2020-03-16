Sam Hoisington: You voted? Great. You can do more

Dear Editor: Did you vote in 2016?
Good, good. Glad to hear it. I’m proud of you.
But if you’re being honest with yourself, couldn’t you do a little bit more?
There’s a lot on the line in November, after all.
Could you take a personal day on Election Day to drive people to the polls?
Do you have $10? Maybe it’s time to call a friend and say, “if you donate $10, I will, too.” Now your $10 is $20. Good work, bud.
Do you know how to send texts? You can do that for a candidate today. Many campaigns are now fully embracing digital organizing, allowing volunteers to text or call potential voters from their sofas at home. It’s really pretty neat.
There is a great deal of privilege in Madison that isn’t being put to work yet.
Ideally, we would all fight against Donald Trump winning another election like our lives depended on it. Because, for many people, it does.
Sam Hoisington
Madison
