Dear Editor: According to city planners and other experts, there are several benefits to creating roundabouts. However, I cannot support their continued existence for one simple reason: incompetent drivers.
To be very clear, this is not finger-pointing. I am the incompetent driver that you complain about.
Yes, I logically understand the function of roundabouts and how to proceed through them. In practice, I end up getting nervous and clenching up. A lifetime of roundabout apprehension turns to debilitating anxiety and I forget everything that I know.
Based on personal observations, I fear there could be dozens or perhaps hundreds of bozos just like me in the greater Madison area.
Just to be safe, I think we should push “pause” on roundabouts until we can find a legal mechanism to remove incompetent drivers from the road. Until that time, I will continue to do my very best, while also understanding it will likely not be good enough.
Sam Hoisington
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.