Sam Hoisington: Hey, there's a spoon in the garbage disposal

Dear Editor: America, there is a spoon in our garbage disposal.

Sure, there's a lot of other dishes and utensils that we need to get around to washing. And yes, we technically agreed to put this spoon in the sink some time ago.

But here's the deal: the spoon is like, really down in there now. It's about to gum up the disposal. If the spoon breaks the disposal, we're going to have to pay a lot of money to get it fixed.

Who wants to stick their fingers down there?

Sam Hoisington

Madison

