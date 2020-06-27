Sam Hoisington: Good riddance to handshakes

Dear Editor: I yearn for the days before the coronavirus.

Travel, restaurants, concerts… There's much to miss, and to mourn.

Also notably gone from our lives is the bizarre ritual of touching the hands of strangers.

Once upon a time, when two individuals first met, they would vigorously shake each other’s outstretched hand.

It was the only professionally acceptable form of touching, and it was terrible.

Palm to palm. Make the connection. Shake shake shake. Not too little, not too much. Oh shoot, what was this person’s name? I already forgot. I was too busy executing an extremely odd but essentially mandatory behavior.

But no more will we shake! Goodbye — and good riddance — to the shaking of hands.

Sam Hoisington

Madison

