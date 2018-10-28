Dear Editor: So glad to see Sen. Baldwin lend her support to extend the Fair Labor Standards Act in the service of gender equity.
Our associates wish to urge the senator to increase the scope of her support to include all the professional truck drivers, over 125,000 strong, that call Wisconsin home.
Since President Carter deregulated transportation in the 1980s, the income of truck drivers has gone down, due to no federal oversight of the profession.
We were told that a federal court in Arkansas has ruled that American drivers DO deserve this protection. This is a good start in bettering the lives of our Wisconsin truck families and the senator can keep the ball rolling.
Sam Elliot
American Contractors & Transporters
Three Lakes
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.