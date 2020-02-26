Sally Young: Hold the military accountable for PFAS contamination

Dear Editor: We have a unique opportunity here to think globally and act locally. In preparation for the F-35s coming to Truax, permitting and bidding for new construction is set to begin in April. If the soil is not fully remediated first, the bulldozers will unleash enormous amounts of PFAS and other toxins which will flow into Starkweather Creek. PFAS from Truax have already contaminated our lakes, streams and municipal wells.
The U.S. military is the single biggest contributor to global warming in the world. It is also the single biggest polluter. It claims to protect us from foreign threats, but at the same time it poisons us and our air, land, and water. And, we have seen over and over again how the military avoids cleaning up its toxic wastes.
What if all of our progressive, science-minded, environmentally-focused elected officials along with all the government employees charged with protecting the public welfare — what if all of those people in positions of power agreed to do whatever they could to halt construction until it is safe to dig at Truax?
They could apply leverage by enforcing rules and regulations that are already on the books. Right now, most of our elected officials are saying they do not have the power to stop the military. But what if they became proactive and all agreed to work together? If we don’t hold the military accountable now, I wonder who is going to pay the enormous costs of cleaning up the PFAS and other “forever chemicals” in our water?
Sally Young
Madison
