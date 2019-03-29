Dear Editor: District 15 is lucky to have two excellent candidates running for alder. I will cast my vote for Grant Foster based on several things that, in my opinion, set him apart. First, he has spent countless hours over the past few years participating in city government by serving on committees and attending meetings. In this way he has acquired experience and expertise on how the city operates and he is ready to hit the ground running.
Second, he has been sending out weekly community updates via social media. In these updates, Grant compiles and summarizes recent city news, offers links for more information, and provides schedules for upcoming meetings. Having quick, easy access to all of this information in one place is very helpful for those of us with busy lives.
Third, Grant has set priorities for each neighborhood in District 15 based on his countless conversations with residents and he has outlined the next steps he will take on addressing these issues. This kind of proactive and creative thinking along with good communication skills will serve all District 15 residents well. Visit his website and see for yourself!
Sally Young
Madison
