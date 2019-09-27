Dear Editor: I’m all for facts and science and I know that they have been under great duress in recent years. However, taking cover under the need for more facts, as our mayor and west side alders have done, is a new low. Will these new facts change anyone’s mind about the F-35s? This is not rocket science. We already know more than enough: 1) There will be more flights. 2) The jets are noisier. 3) Noise interferes with children’s learning and we have an achievement gap. 4) The jets fly over low-income neighborhoods and schools. Housing will be lost and we already have an affordable housing crisis. What more do you need to know? Many vulnerable humans will be greatly hurt by these planes no matter where they "bed down." Do we want to sacrifice the most vulnerable members of our community to support that mission?
Sally Young
Madison
Rocket Science or Human Science?