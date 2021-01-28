Sally Young and Liz Dannenbaum: Vote 'yes' for full-time alders in Madison

Dear Editor: In April, Madisonians will vote on four advisory (nonbinding) referendums concerning the Common Council: full-time alders or part-time; reduce, enlarge or maintain size of Council; two-year terms or four-year terms; and whether there should there be term limits.
Your vote will not change the current structure of the Council; it will be a reflection of how you would like the Council to look at some point in the future.
Why might this matter to you? Currently there are nearly 100 city boards, commissions, and committees, including regional planning, homelessness, the committee on aging, and the golf subcommittee. All of these issues are important and your Common Council representative needs to be informed about each one. And then they need the time to come report to your neighborhood association about them and to take your phone call regarding them.
Who has the time to attend all these meetings, read these reports, and get back to you on them? Retired people. People who don't need to work full-time and/or people with very flexible jobs. This would not be possible for someone working 40 hours a week at Walmart and raising two young children. But the young parent making minimum wage is just the person who could offer an important and needed perspective on the council.
Full-time alders making a livable salary should be our goal for Madison's future. We urge you to vote "yes" on the referenda that support full-time alders.
Sally Young and Liz Dannenbaum
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.