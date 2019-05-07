Dear Editor: The importance of vaccinations is once again in the news. Once thought almost eradicated from the U.S., measles outbreaks have re-emerged in some states due to a lack of immunizations. The fact is, immunizations prevent disease. This is true if you are young or old, and why we need to keep strong requirements in place to protect public health in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
Many aging adults in the Madison area can recall past diseases like polio that left many unable to walk or forced into iron lungs just to survive. Smallpox killed tens of thousands. It was only when vaccinations emerged that lives were finally protected.
A great fear of adults aged 65-plus is getting sick. What starts small can quickly escalate into something more serious. There’s not a senior around who doesn’t know that respiratory illnesses can lead to pneumonia. Thankfully the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long recommended those 65-plus get vaccinated for protection. This practice needs to continue. In June, the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices will be considering the possibility of altering or reducing the vaccination recommendation for pneumococcal pneumonia for seniors. I believe altered or reduced requirements will put an already vulnerable population at further risk of illness.
I hope that what is happening with the measles outbreaks shows us that we cannot be complacent. Now is not the time to change requirements that protect some of our most vulnerable population. Protecting our public health should always be a top priority.
Sally Jo Spaeni
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.