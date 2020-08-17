You have permission to edit this article.
Sally Cohen: Maniaci op-ed was right about Epic

Dear Editor: Bridget Maniaci is right on concerning Epic. I was so pleased to see someone telling like it is. Epic has been abusive to many parties over the years. 

Sally Cohen

Madison

