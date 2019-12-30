Sallie Helmer: We're in a battle for America

Dear Editor: The battle we’re in is virtually and literally about, will this remain the United States of America as founded? The American republic was founded with beliefs, that all people are created equal, that these people have fundamental unalienable rights, such as liberty, free speech, freedom of religion, the right to keep and bear arms, due process of law and freedom of assembly. Governments are instituted by the people and derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.
People need to realize exactly what we’re all up against today when opposing the American left, globalists or the Democrat Party. Democrats are refusing to accept they lost the election. These people don’t just have a political disagreement with President Trump. In their minds, they had convinced people to stop dreaming about an always-improving country. To them traditional American values are old-fashioned, racist, discriminatory and bigoted. After eight years of Obama, they were on the way to finally ripping up the Constitution, and transforming this country.
And then Trump gets elected! His "pro-growth economic policies" helped Americans with jobs and wages. The U.S. economy is on an historic high, perhaps the greatest ever. Greatness, Democrats deem “unfit.”
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
