Sallie Helmer: Vote pro-life, support Bugenhagen and Kelly

Dear Editor: We MUST elect incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Judge Paul Bugenhagen, Jr. to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in District II. The District II Appellate Court includes Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.
Judge Paul Bugenhagen, Jr. was elected Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge in 2015. He currently presides over the criminal division of the court. He spent the four previous years in the family and probate divisions of the court and was named head of the family court division in 2018. Judge Bugenhagen resides in Mukwonago with his wife, Crosby, and their daughter. Judge Bugenhagen said, “As an Appellate Court Judge, I will use my years of experience to serve and protect the public by upholding our laws as written.”
"It’s critical that we have jurists on the state Supreme Court who are committed to applying the law as it exists, not the law as we might wish it to be,” said Daniel Kelly. He and his wife Elisa have five children.
Vote April 7 to hold our conservative court majorities and to keep conservative reforms! Vote pro-life!
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
