Dear Editor: This year Democrats nominated their most radical liberal candidate for governor, Tony Evers.
Democrat Tony Evers compared abortions to tonsillectomies while at the same time pushing for unlimited taxpayer-financed elective abortions. The Medicaid program in Wisconsin is one of 32 states that prohibit tax dollars from being used to fund abortions. The Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision barring the use of federal funds to pay for abortion.
While Evers was superintendent of the state Department of Public Education, records show teachers were accused of making sexually crude remarks about students, and viewing pornography on school computers. Instead of firing those teachers and revoking licenses, Evers sided with union boss patrons. He put our children in danger!
Evers would be devastating to Wisconsin’s economy. He brags about raising your taxes!
Before cott Walker was elected in 2010, Wisconsin was floundering and headed for bankruptcy — after eight years of Democrat Jim Doyle. Walker’s conservative reforms have been incredibly successful. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 2.9 percent. More people are employed today than ever before in our history.
Vote Nov. 6 for pro-life conservative Republican Gov. Scott Walker!
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
