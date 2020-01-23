Sallie Helmer: Vote for Justice Daniel Kelly for state Supreme Court

Dear Editor: Three candidates will be on the ballot Feb. 18 for Wisconsin state Supreme Court. Justice Daniel Kelly faces a challenge from Ed Fallone and Jill Karofsky. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April election. Liberals are supporting Fallone and Karofsky, while conservatives are backing incumbent Daniel Kelly.
"I think it’s critical that we have jurists on the Supreme Court who are committed to applying the law as it exists, not the law as we might wish it to be, but as it’s actually created and maintained by the people of Wisconsin and their legislators,” said Justice Daniel Kelly. His opponents advocate for bringing their politics into the courtroom and using that to assist them in making their decisions. Justices aren’t there to pursue causes; they’re not there to enact what they think the law should be.
“Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly is a very bright, capable attorney who believes in a judiciary that interprets the law objectively," stated president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty Rick Esenberg. Justice Daniel Kelly was appointed by Gov. Walker in 2016. He and his wife Elisa have five children.
Vote for Justice Daniel Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
