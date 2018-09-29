Dear Editor: It's one of Wisconsin's most explosive scandals. What really happened at the Tomah VA four years ago? Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin did nothing after getting word that veterans were being over-prescribed dangerous opioids?
Lin Ellinghuysen, president of the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees that represents Tomah employees, outlined the issues. “Veterans served at this facility are prescribed large quantities of narcotics," she wrote, adding that it had become a "significant" and "serious" concern. The center's chief of staff at the time, Dr. David Houlihan, "The Candy Man" was ordering as many as 1,000 narcotic tablets per month for a single patient. Pharmacists who raised concerns were disciplined and fired.
USA TODAY revealed that Baldwin had obtained a copy of the IG report but had done nothing, even after a flood of emails. In 2014, a 35-year-old Marine Corps veteran named Jason Simcakoski died from an opiate overdose. Had Baldwin acted on the IG report when her office had gotten it, over-prescribing could’ve been stopped! Baldwin hired a lawyer for "damage control," even running 2018 ads touting her work on veterans and the VA.
Vote for Leah Vukmir Nov. 6.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.