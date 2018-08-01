Dear Editor: Wisconsin must choose between two Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate at their Aug. 14 primary. The winner will challenge Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nov. 6.
Baldwin doesn’t represent Wisconsin values; she’s a "swamp creature" and a puppet for Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer in D.C. Wisconsin can do a lot better.
GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said that “to defend the Constitution ... is, of course, a conservative value” and that the “Democrat Party has wholesale rejected the Constitution and the values that it was founded upon.”
He was a College Democrat, so was Ronald Reagan. Nicholson says, “I start every speech talking about how I was a Democrat, and what I saw and what I was involved in, and how it made me a conservative.” Nicholson is a husband, father of three, businessman, and highly decorated combat veteran of Marine Corps. Born and raised in Wisconsin, he and his family now live in Delafield.
Kevin Nicholson is a conservative, pro-life, defender of the Second Amendment and an outsider who will take on the politicians in Washington, D.C. Vote for Kevin Nicholson!
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
