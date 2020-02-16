Sallie Helmer: Nothing can help Democrats

Dear Editor: Nancy Pelosi ripped up the State of the Union speech, that’s reporting on the greatness of the State of the Union, the improvements and the changes for the good for everybody that has happened. Pelosi thinks that this country hates Trump more every day. Democrats are mean-spirited and totally out of touch. To a majority of normal Americans their behavior doesn’t make any sense. This Iowa mess was a total embarrassment and the impeachment finished Joe Biden. Joe Biden came in fourth place in Iowa. Trump’s got his headline: “Acquitted! Trump Acquitted.”
The big mistake Democrats make is they think they represent a majority of thinking in this country. Democrats think everybody hates Trump. They think that liberalism/socialism/communism is the majority thinking in this country. They’re wrong, it’s not even close.
President Trump is demonstrating you don’t have to be afraid of what the lying mainstream media says about you. You can win if you simply connect with a majority of the American people. Democrats still haven’t figured out who Trump really is and how he keeps out maneuvering them. Democrats want to destroy Trump’s great economy and replace it with massive tax increases.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
