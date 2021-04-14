Sallie Helmer: Lincoln Day luncheon emphasized Republicans' goals

Dear Editor: I was privileged to attend Green Lake County’s Lincoln Day Luncheon on April 11 at the American Legion building in Green Lake. The event was very informative. I met old friends and made new friends, all with the same goal in mind — to keep America a representative republic. We are not a democracy, and never have been. The government cannot take away the inalienable rights of the individual. In other words, the right of an individual cannot be overridden by the masses.
Kent Mckelvey, the chair of the Republican Party of Green Lake County presided; a prayer was said by Janet Reabe. We heard from 6th District U.S. Rep. Glen Grothman; Court of Appeals Judge for District 2, Shelley Grogan; state Sen. Joan Ballweg, state Rep. Alex Dallman and two candidates running for Wisconsin attorney general. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and Ryan Owens, J.D., Ph.D, will run in a Republican primary for the 2022 election; winner will challenge Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Republicans’ vision of freedom: “I hope we once again have reminded people that man is not free unless government is limited. As government expands, liberty contracts.” — President Ronald Reagan
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
