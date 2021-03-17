Sallie Helmer: Kerr will work to create a world-class education system

Vote for Deborah Kerr for Wisconsin state school superintendent. Kerr has worked in parochial, charter, private and public schools, including 13 years as the superintendent of the Brown Deer school district. The community is a northern suburb of Milwaukee serving more than 80% students of color and 50% economically disadvantaged.
Kerr said,” I’ve worked with leaders across the political spectrum to close the racial achievement gap and deliver a good education to all students in Brown Deer. I want to bring those results statewide.”
Kerr’s education is: a doctorate of educational leadership, National-Louis University; master of education, University of Alaska-Fairbanks; bachelor of arts & science, Valparaiso University; attended Walther Christian Academy, Melrose Park, Illinois.
Kerr is one of the co-founders of the Closing the Achievement Gap Consortium (CAGC) and has served as a past-president and currently, member of the board. The Consortium has grown to include 36 public, private, choice, voucher and parochial school districts in southeastern Wisconsin. The organization pursues issues of equity, justice, diversity and achievement for all children.
Kerr’s vision is creating a world-class education system that makes Wisconsin the highest performing state in the country.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.