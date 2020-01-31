Sallie Helmer: Impeachment is a fraud

Dear Editor: Democrats’ own internal polls show dropping support; no one cares about impeachment but their radical supporters. They know President Trump is going to win the election in 2020. Impeachment is all about keeping President Trump from appointing another conservative to the Supreme Court, to continue the lie, that it’s "unacceptable for a President under shadow of impeachment to appoint a Supreme Court Justice." Their Democrat-controlled "Media" will continue to talk about impeachment and not the accomplishments of the Trump administration. This is the definition of abuse of power.
For three years President Trump has been lied about, slandered, libeled, family attacked, his very existence attacked. The government of the United States is trying to ruin him. Each day while President Trump is doing everything he can to improve this country and life for as many Americans as he can.
Finally, the president’s lawyers are shredding the House Democrats’ unconstitutional impeachment, unraveling their lies and spin piece by piece. The Senate trial will expose Democrats' malfeasance and expose them for committing perjury under oath. Who, with this knowledge, will vote for these corrupt Democrats?
Democrats are hypocrites; the impeachment is a gigantic fraud.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
