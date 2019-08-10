Dear Editor: President Trump has ordered flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings which killed at least 29 people. A proclamation released by the White House said the nation shares “in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks.”
A people who have lost self-control will not defeat evil with "gun control." The only way to combat evil is to call on the one true God who has successfully battled with the author of evil, the devil. (Cal Thomas)
“The only hope for peace and reconciliation is Jesus, and so we pray that His light and love will be evident even in the midst of this darkness.” (Moody Church, Chicago — Erwin Lutzer)
Romans 8:38-39 New International Version (NIV): “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Our hearts are broken; we grieve with and pray for all those whose lives have been altered by violence.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
