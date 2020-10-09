Sallie Helmer: Democrats can't stop Republicans from confirming Trump's SCOTUS nominee

Dear Editor: There is nothing Democrats can do to stop the Republicans from confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court justice nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. “The process is illegitimate; it’s not fair,” Democrats lie. Democrats are very angry because Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died while President Trump is still in office. Ginsburg was sure she would out live Trump’s presidency. God decides that. Ginsburg could’ve insured a Democrat would nominate her successor; she could’ve retired while former Democrat Obama was president. In 2016, Democrats were so sure Hillary Clinton would win; they have never accepted Trump’s victory.
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to put Trump’s nominee up for a vote, despite the objections of Senate Democrats — who cite McConnell’s refusal to give Obama nominee Merrick Garland a vote in 2016. Republicans had the Senate majority in 2016 and in 2020. It’s legal that McConnell blocked the Garland vote and now to confirm Barrett. Quoting Obama, “Elections have consequences.”
Senate Democrats and Majority Leader Harry Reid passed a law in 2013 allowing a simple majority to put through the confirmation process. Democrats have only themselves to blame, meanwhile Trump continues to fulfil his promises to the American people. We are tired of the mainstream media telling us what to think, lying to us... decide to think for yourself.
Vote Nov. 3 for Republicans President Donald Trump, Congressman Glen Grothman, Wisconsin state Sen. Joan Ballweg, and State Rep. Alex Dallman. Vote for freedom for all not just a few.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
