Sallie Helmer: Commission is another witch hunt on Trump

Dear Editor: The House passed a resolution authorizing a probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The “compromise” that created HR 3233 was cobbled together by Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and John Katko, R-N.Y. Both voted to impeach then-President Trump for inciting “insurrection.”
Democrat Chuck Schumer is bullying GOP senators into voting for the commission: “My Senate Republican colleagues must ask themselves: Are they going to join us in pursuing the truth, or are they going to cover for Donald Trump and his big lie?” If Schumer and his Democrat accomplices were really after the truth concerning the January mayhem, they would stop claiming that the Capitol was broken into and overrun by armed insurrectionists. A video, posted two days after the riot clearly shows Capitol police opening the doors for calm protesters and standing aside to let them in.
Democrats have no interest in an honest commission because their goal is about destroying Donald Trump. Honesty would be bringing a commission on a probe of BLM riots. Dishonest Democrats never talk about why two Capitol police officers committed suicide shortly after the riot and who killed unarmed veteran Ashli Babbitt. Republicans need to vote no.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.