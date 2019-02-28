Dear Editor: Today’s Hollywood culture and leftist media celebrate the gay lifestyle, glorify abortion rights, and promote "climate change" as a religion. They portray homosexuality as more prominent than heterosexuality.
In today’s world there’s not much stigma attached to people who come out as being gay, but if you come out as a born-again Christian you’re labeled intolerant and hateful. It's far more courageous for people to profess their Christian faith.
Actor Chris Pratt said at the MTV Movie/TV Awards, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.” Immediately he was attacked for silly non-sins. Pratt responded, “It has been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ He said his church opens its “doors to absolutely everyone.”
Judge Brian Hagedorn is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, he’s under similar attack for being true to his faith, he refuses to deny Christ. He is the justice we need, who will say what the law is, not what the justice thinks the law should be. Don’t believe the biased reporting/lies against Christianity. Vote for Judge Brian Hagedorn April 2.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
