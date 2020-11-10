Sachi Komai: If you're suspicious about voting, become an election official

Dear Editor: If you are suspicious of "mail-in ballot dumps," "illegal votes," "fake votes," "ballot box stuffing," or votes seemingly cast after Election Day, then I urge you to become an election official.
You will be required to watch a series of training videos that explain how ballots are counted in your town or city. You then can help to mail absentee ballots to registered voters who request them, and sort the returned ballots into their respective wards. On Election Day you can check for a voter's signature, witness signature and address on the absentee ballot envelope, announce the voter's name and address to poll book workers who will assign a unique number to that voter, then open the envelope and feed the ballot into the tabulator. You can do this for 6 to 14 hours straight on Election Day.
Participating in our democracy will help dispel the myths and conspiracy theories and give you a greater appreciation of the efforts of your local clerk and fellow volunteers.
Sachi Komai
Madison
