Dear Editor: Isthmus recently posted a picture of a Trump rally-goer sporting a t-shirt with a map of the U.S. and the words, "F*ck Off, We're Full."
Actually, Wisconsin has 150,000 fewer working-age people than a decade ago. Recent articles have detailed the dire shortage of firefighters, EMTs, police officers, corrections officers, rural OB/GYNs, nurses, home health aides, teachers, daycare providers, construction workers, tradespeople and letter carriers. We're not going to birth our way out of this situation: debt-saddled couples cannot afford a down payment on a house, let alone a kid who will cost $300,000.
For starters, I would stop warehousing future workers along the border and issue heartland visas for communities that can't attract the needed labor. Apparently the moral argument against these tent camps isn't working, so how about the economic one?
Sachi Komai
Madison
