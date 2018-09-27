Dear Editor: If Erick Gambao Chay is in the United States illegally, then he and his family shouldn't be shocked that he is likely to be deported.
He made the choice to violate U.S. law to enter and/or stay illegally. He is the cause of the "chaos" his family is now experiencing.
As for the ICE agents using the trem "police" to identify themselves, that would make perfect sense since you mentioned that Vera was the only family member with adequate English skills to communicate with ICE. The term "police" would be more likely understood to a non-English speaker.
I suspect the reason that ICE hasn't been communicating their plans to the local police chief is because he has made it clear he isn't willing to cooperate with federal authorities in fully enforcing our immigration laws.
I would like to ignore (and violate) federal income tax laws; would the police chief and the mayor help me get away with that?
In the United States we elect representatives to makes laws and then we expect them to be upheld. Please don't confuse your readers with the term "immigrant" to include both legal and illegal immigrants. I have immigrants in my family but they all came here "legally." They find the term "undocumented" insulting and do not appreciate being lumped in with those who chose to break the law.
S. Zdeb
Oshkosh
