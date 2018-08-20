Dear Editor: It only took a day and a half after the election to see the first attack on Tony Evers by the Republicans and their cronies in a TV ad.
There is no mistaking that Gov. Walker is "running scared," being shadowed by his miserable record in Wisconsin and the fact that he has "sucked up" to President Donald Trump. Walker is the worst governor Wisconsin has ever had, and he goes hand in hand with Trump, who is going down in history as our worst president.
Wisconsin citizens should not forget how Walker and his buddies in the Legislature have raped the taxpayers in the deal with Foxconn, as well as his pillaging of environmental rules that have been in place for years to protect Wisconsin citizens from greedy commercial factions in our state. Walker has thrown most Wisconsin citizens under the bus! Neither he nor Trump deserve to call themselves leaders.
You can take that to the bank, and to the polls when you vote.
S. Michael Shivers
Madison
