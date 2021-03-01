S. Michael Shivers: Trump should serve prison time

Dear Editor: In watching the impeachment trial of the former president, I am convinced that everything I heard and saw in the media certainly proved that he was guilty of inciting the insurrection attempt on our government. Ironically, some of our "law and order" representatives, all of whom had pledged by oath to support and obey the Constitution and uphold the laws of our country, had nevertheless betrayed our country by voting against punishing Trump with a guilty verdict! Trump's attempt to undermine our democracy was an excellent example of how close the U.S. came to losing its democracy!
There is no question that any politician who would not honor his or her oath of office is not a person that is fit to hold any office in America. If you look at who is in office now in the state of Wisconsin, I am quite certain that many of our federal and state Representatives who have sworn the oath of office, including some of our state Supreme Court justices, would not show respect now for our country, turn their back on the truth, and their oath of office on this issue. Case in point, look at what happened in Washington and how our representatives voted in D.C.! Their NO vote was a sham to our society. Should Trump be convicted of crimes in New York, or Georgia in any future litigation, he should spend at least a year or more in prison, based upon the damage he has done to America.
S. Michael Shivers
Madison
