Dear Editor: Now that President Trump cannot "Make America Great Again," we are realizing that his motto should be "Let's Make Russia Great Again." His actions at the summit are an indication that he is unfit to be president of the USA, and should be charged with treason, impeached, and removed from office!
His continuous lies and attacks upon the free press and many, many decent people in general are strong indications that he is as serious a threat to democracy in our country as Putin is to whatever "democracy" they have in Russia! I wonder how many Republicans and Trump's "base" of supporters, and others, are willing and have the guts to crawl out of their caves and do something about the tragic situation they have created in Washington, D.C. I don't think that we can wait if we want to save our country and preserve democracy in America. Trump has to go, and soon!
S. Michael Shivers
Madison
